Special seminar on Revolution held at DU - Dainikshiksha

A special seminar on `From Uprising to Revolution: the Roads Ahead for Bangladesh’ was held today at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Dhaka University (DU).

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of DU Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed addressed it as the chief guest. DU Political Science Department organized this event, said a DU press release.

Chairperson of the Department of Political Science of DU Prof. Dr. Nasima Khatun presided over the function while Bangladesh Open University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dil Rowshan Zinnat Ara Nazneen addressed it as special guest, Associate Prof. of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Dr. Md. Saidul Islam delivered the keynote speech.

Associate Prof. Md. Shariful Islam of DU Political Science Department gave the welcome speech.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed thanked the organizers for arranging such special seminar.

He said this seminar topic is very much relevant to the spirit of July revolution.

The quota reform movement began to establish equality in the society.

Later, the movement turned into the fall down of fascists. A new democratic window has been opened for Bangladesh through sacrifice of young generation, he added.

