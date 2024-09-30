'Speech offence' cases under cyber acts to be revoked: ministry - Dainikshiksha

The cases filed over 'speech offences' under cyber acts will be revoked and people arrested in those cases will be released through legal process, an official of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said today.

"We have identified cases filed over expressing opinion on digital platforms under 'speech offence' and those lodged over computer hacking and fraud through any other digital devices under 'computer offence'. The government has decided to rescind the cases regarding speech offence quickly," Law Ministry spokesperson Dr Md Rezaul Karim said.

Ministry sources said a total of 5,818 cases are currently pending in eight cyber tribunals across the country till August 2024. The cases were filed under Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006, Digital Security Act, 2018, and Cyber Security Act, 2023.

"Proceedings of a total of 1,340 cases over speech offence are now ongoing in the country, of which 461 are under investigation and 879 are pending in eight cyber tribunals. Of the 1,340 cases over speech offence, 279 have been filed under Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006, 786 under Digital Security Act, 2018, and 275 were filed under Cyber Security Act, 2023," the law ministry official added.

Of the 1,340 cases over speech offence, 879, which are currently pending with cyber tribunals, would be revoked first in coordination between law and home ministries.

The concerned investigation officers would be given directions to dispose of the 461 under probe cases soon, by giving final reports.