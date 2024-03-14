SSC candidate dies after being hit by truck in Manikganj - Dainikshiksha

An SSC candidate was died after a truck hit his motorcycle on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Manikganj Sadar this morning.

Kausar Hossain, 16, was the son of Abdur Rahman of Janna village under Fukurhati union in the district's Saturia upazila. He sat for the SSC examination from Manikganj Government Technical School and College this year, our Manikganj correspondent reports.

The accident happened at the upazila's Jagir area around 9:00am, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golora Highway Police Station Sukhendu Basu said.

Zakir Hossain, a senior teacher of Manikganj Government Technical School and College, said, "Kausar participated in the SSC examination this time from our institution. Today was an agriculture practical exam. In the morning, he was coming to our institution by motorcycle from his home to sit for the exam. Kausar died on the spot after being hit by a truck on the way. His body has been taken to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital for post-mortem."

OC Sukhendu said the truck was seized but the driver fled. Legal action is underway in this regard.source: the daily star