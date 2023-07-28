SSC, equivalent results out, pass rate 80.39 percent

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have been published on Friday morning. Around 80.39 percent students passed this year, which is 7.05 percentage point lower than last year.

Last year, 87.44 percent students passed the SSC and equivalent examinations.

The overall pass rates in different education boards of the country are 77.50 percent in Dhaka, 90.1 percent in Barishal, 78.3 percent in Chattogram, 78.4 in Cumilla, 76.8 percent in Dinajpur, 86.2 percent in Jashore, 87.9 percent in Rajshahi, 76.1 percent in Sylhet, 85 percent in Mymensingh, 83.4 percent under the technical education board, and 74.7 percent under the madrasa board.

The results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 9:00am by Education Minister Dipu Moni.