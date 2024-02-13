SSC exam centre of Ghumdhum border shifted - Dainikshiksha

SSC exam centre of Ghumdhum border shifted

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The authorities have shifted the SSC examination centre of Ghumdhum High School in Naikhongchari border of Bandarban to two government primary schools of North Ghumdhum due to security risks caused by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

"The SSC examination will be conducted in two government primary schools of North Ghumdhum instead of Ghumdhum Secondary High School," Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Tofail Islam said this information to journalists after visiting the Ghumdhum and Tumbru border areas this afternoon.

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of Chattogram has approved the matter, he added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Chattogram Range, Noor-E-Alam Mina, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuz Islam and senior officials, among others, were present.

The DIG said that the border situation is currently normal. However, RAB is working along with the police so that no untoward incident happens in the border area.source: bss

