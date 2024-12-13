SSC exams-2025 to begin on April 10 - Dainikshiksha

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams for 2025 will begin on April 10.

It will continue till May 8, said in a notification signed by Professor Md Abul Bashar, convener of the Inter-Education Board Examination Regulatory Committee and Examination Controller of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board yesterday.

The SSC and equivalent examinations will be held on full-marks and full-time basis, the notification said, adding that the examinations will start from April 10 with Bangla first paper.

The theoretical examinations will be held on the scheduled date from 10am to 1pm.

Practical exams of all subjects will be held from May 10 to May 18. All practical exams must be completed by the specified dates.

The notification stated that candidates should collect their respective admit cards from their respective head of the institution at least three days before starting the examination.

They should take their seats in the examination room thirty minutes before the start of the exam. The exam will be held as per the time specified in the question paper.

The multiple choice question (MCQ) tests will be held first and then the creative/compositional (theoretical) tests will be held. There will be no break between the two tests.

Candidates will be allowed to use ordinary scientific calculators at the exam center.

Besides, none other than the center secretary will be allowed to use mobile phone at the exam center.

source: bss