SSC exams to begin on Feb 15 - Dainikshiksha

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to begin from February 15 while all coaching centres will remain closed for a month from February 13.

The decision came from a meeting of National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee held today at the meeting room of Education Ministry with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel in the chair.

This year, a total of 20,24,192 examinees will appear in the examinations from 29,735 educational institutions at 3,700 centres.

The meeting informed that no one will be allowed to use mobile phones or other unapproved electronic device to ensure fair and copying-free environment during the examinations. Centre secretary will be allowed to use a normal mobile phone set without internet connection.

Actions will be taken as per the rule if anyone uses unapproved phone or electronic device.

Besides, the teachers, officials and employees who will be employed to take and carry question papers will also not be allowed to use phone.

An executive magistrate and tag officer will be employed for every center and tag officer will carry the question paper along with hall secretary with police security. The question code will be announced 25 minutes before the exam begins.

The law enforcers and other concerned departments of the government will strength the vigilance against any rumour of leaking question paper in social platforms or the groups who will be involved in the activities, the meeting said.

Secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Soleman Khan, Secretary to the Technical and Madrasha Education Department Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, chairman of all education boards and law enforcing agencies were present at the meeting.