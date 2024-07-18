Startup Bangladesh cancels Ten Minute School investment proposal after founder’s quota remarks - Dainikshiksha

The Startup Bangladesh Limited has cancelled the investment proposal for the country’s leading online educational institution ‘Ten Minute School’, days after the founder of the latter remarked in favour of quota reform.

The announcement was made on the verified Facebook page of Startup Bangladesh on Tuesday.

‘The investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for Ten Minute School has been canceled by Startup Bangladesh,’ wrote the government company under the information and communication technology department on its Facebook page.

State minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak in a Facebook post corroborated ne news of cancellation of investment proposal.

Ayman Sadiq, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ten Minute School, wrote a status on his Facebook in favor of quota reform in government jobs.

‘I want quota reforms, let merit be the biggest quota,’ he said.

Apart from this, Ayman Sadiq protested at the attack of Chhatra League on his Facebook post two days ago.source: new age