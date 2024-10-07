Steps being taken to hear appeal in Abrar murder case soon: AG - Dainikshiksha

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman today said the state is taking steps to hold hearing soon on jail appeals and death reference in the sensational BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

"We would take initiative to hold hearing on appeals and death reference right after the end of ongoing vacation. The prosecution is taking step to hold hearing at the High Court soon by preparing paper book," the attorney general told newsmen at his office this noon.

Abrar, 22, a second-year student in the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was mercilessly beaten to death on October 7, 2019, by Chhatra League cadres over his posts on Facebook at Sher-e-Bangla Hall.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on December 8, 2021, sentenced 20 people to death and awarded life imprisonment to another five in the case.

The jail appeals and death reference in the sensational case reached the High Court (HC) for further proceedings on January 6, 2022.