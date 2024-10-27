Strict monitoring on polythene shopping bags begins Nov 1: Rizwana - Dainikshiksha

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today the government will begin strict monitoring against the use of polythene shopping bags from November 1 next.

In addition, she warned, actions would be taken against polythene shopping bag manufacturers, while legal actions would be taken against supermarkets providing polythene bags to their customers.

The environment adviser came with the warning at a meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute in Bangladesh Secretariat here.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the 2010 Mandatory Jute Packaging Act and encouraged the public to use jute bags as an alternative to plastic bags.

Speaking as the chief guest, Rizwana said if people stop using plastic bags, its production will decline.

"Public awareness is crucial, and if any negligence is found, action will be taken," he said, adding that initiatives would be taken to help people understand the harmful impacts of plastic bags so that they voluntarily avoid the use of polythene bags.

Textiles and Jute Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, who attended the meeting, said increasing the use of jute bags is essential.

He assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure adequate supply of jute bags, and raw jute exports would be halted if needed.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf, Director General of the Department of Jute Zinat Ara and representatives from various business associations were present.