Student leaders' convoy attacked - Dainikshiksha

Student leaders' convoy attacked

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A convoy of the central coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement was reportedly attacked while travelling from Dhaka to Bandarban's Lama, according to a Facebook post by Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the movement.

The post alleged that the attackers seized bags and mobile phones from the group, leaving several members injured.

Hasnat has called on the Bangladesh government for a thorough investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

source: The Daily Star

