Student-led movement: AL, Jubo League leaders arrested in murder case - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a leader of Awami League and a Jubo League leader in connection with the murder of Imon Hossain Akash from Pallabi area on Saturday during the anti-discrimination student movement.

The arrestees are Mohammad Din Islam, a Jubo League leader from Ward No. 3 and Md. Akbar Hossain Jony, Joint General Secretary of the Awami League's Ward No. 2 under Pallabi police station.

On August 4, 2024, Imon Hossain Akash joined a peaceful protest along with other students and civilians in front of the Popular Diagnostic Center near the Mirpur 10 bus stand.

During the protest, members of various affiliated organizations of the Awami League reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on the protesters, leaving many people including Imon injured.

Imon was was rushed to Dr. Azmal Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.On August 27, Imon’s mother filed a case with the Pallabi police station.During the investigation, with the help of intelligence and technology, police were able to arrest Din Islam and Akbar Hossain Jony as named suspects in the case.Talebur Rahman, a Deputy Commissioner of Police

Media & Public Relations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, the accused were produced before the court.Earlier, Pallabi police also arrested Sheikh Mohammad Wasim, law affairs secretary of Jubo League's Pallabi Police Station, from Pallabi area in connection with the same case on Thursday night.