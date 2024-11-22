Student movement: 18-member executive committee formed - Dainikshiksha

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed an 18-member executive committee.

On their verified Facebook page last night, the movement released a list of the members' names. It also announced that the members of the central committee, formed on October 22, will serve as ex-officio members of this committee.

In the central committee, Hasnat Abdullah serves as the convenor, Arif Sohel is the member secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud acts as the chief organiser, and Umama Fatima is the spokesperson.

The executive committee member are: Rashidul Islam Rifat, Nusrat Tabassum, Lutfor Rahman, Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, Tarekul Islam Reza, Tarikul Islam, Mehrab Hossain Sifat, Asadullah Al Galib, Mohammad Rakib, Sinthia Jahin Ayesha, Asad Bin Rony, Nayeem Abedin, Mahmuda Sultana Rimi, Ibrahim Nirob, Rasel Ahmed, Rafiqul Islam, and Muinul Islam.

While unveiling the central committee on October 22, Abdul Kader, a coordinator of the movement, said, "This committee will not emerge as a political party."

He said the formation of the committee was based on the opinions of 158 coordinators across the country.

A complete list of those martyred and injured during the July-August mass uprising will be published by December 31, said Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation.

"We want this list of the injured to remain unquestionable -- not just today, but even 20 years from now," he told reporters at a press briefing organised by the foundation and the health ministry yesterday.

To ensure that, the foundation is verifying every case with the highest caution.

By the end of November, verification of information concerning the martyrs' families will be complete, said Sarjis, a key coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination movement.

The financial assistance for the injured has been increased from Tk 1 lakh to 3 lakh with lifelong allowances for those unable to work, said Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, chief executive officer of the foundation.

Those who spent out-of-pocket on medical bills will be reimbursed under a second initiative taken by the foundation.

The injured individuals can submit proof of their expenses to the foundation's mobile number, and after thorough verification, the amount will be reimbursed.

Additionally, families of the deceased will receive Tk 5 lakh as financial aid through the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation along with employment or economic support for their dependents, he added.

All injured individuals verified under the programme will receive unique ID cards and lifelong free treatment at all government hospitals, said Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the health ministry.

They will be provided with priority fast-track services, while any unavailable treatments at public hospitals will be arranged through contracted private facilities, with the government covering the costs.

The government has designated the cabin block of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital as a multi-disciplinary treatment centre, offering outpatient services and specialised care for the injured.

As part of ongoing efforts, patients in critical condition are already being sent abroad via air ambulance for treatment, with more expected to follow, he said.

For complex cases, such as eye injuries, foreign specialists will be consulted, and patients may be sent abroad for advanced procedures.

New physiotherapy facilities, including robotic therapy, will be gradually introduced, and expert teams from abroad will assist in providing the service.

A nationwide network of hospitals, including divisional and specialised facilities, will be established to ensure injured individuals receive timely and efficient treatment.

