Student movement forms 4-member convener committee - Dainikshiksha

To tackle malpractice by fake coordinators, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has formed a 4-member convener committee with one of its key coordinators Hasnat Abdullah as the convener and another coordinator Arif Sohel as member secretary.

Abdul Hannan Masud has been made chief organizer and Umama Fatima made the spokesperson, according to the committee announced today by the platform's key coordinator Sarjis Alam at a press conference at Central Shaheed Minar this evening.

"Many malpractices are happening in the name of fake coordinators across the country. We will be working centrally to bring an end to it," said Sarjis Alam after announcing the committee.

"To take action against those who are involved in such malpractices from within our organisation, we needed to restructure our committee," he added.

Sarjis said a full-fledged committee will be formed soon extending the announced committee.

The committee will also be working with the objectives of mobilizing the forces of the July-August revolution and rooting out all the forces of 'Mujibbad', Sarjis added.

The formation of the committee was based on the opinions of 158 coordinators across the country, said another coordinator Abdul Kader, adding, "Anti Discrimination Student Movement will be working as a national organization and it will never emerge as a political party."source: bss