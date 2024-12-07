Student Movement: JU committee formed - Dainikshiksha

The Jahangirnagar University chapter of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement announced a 20-member convening committee last night.

Arif Sohel, member secretary of the central committee, made the announcement during a press conference held at 10:00pm on the JU campus.

Arifuzzaman Uzzal was announced as the convener, Touhid Siam as the member secretary, Nakib Al Mahmud Arnob as the chief organiser, and Maliha Namlah as the spokesperson. Additionally, Arif Sohel and Mehrab Sifat were named as advisers to the committee.

Mentioning that this committee will operate for the next six months, Arif Sohel said a full committee will be formed soon.

Arifuzzaman Uzzal, newly appointed convener of the committee, said, "We will put in our utmost efforts to uphold the spirit of the mass uprising."

"We also have plans centred around Jucsu [Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union] elections. If the Jucsu elections take place, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will participate in them," he added.

