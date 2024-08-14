Student movement killings to be tried at International Crimes Tribunal: Law Adviser - Dainikshiksha

Law Adviser of the interim government, Prof Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said that all cases filed during the student movement across the country will be withdrawn within August 31.

He said this while briefing reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

The Law Adviser said the cases filed in Dhaka during the student-led movement will be withdrawn by tomorrow (August 15).

Asif Nazrul informed that cases filed against journalist Rozina Islam and Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna will also be withdrawn.

Moreover, Rozina's passport has been returned to her, he added.

Asif Nazrul said that the killings during the student movement--between July 1 and August 5--will be tried at the International Crimes Tribunal and efforts are being made to investigate the incidents under the supervision of the United Nations.

The adviser also said, "Even though journalists have provided evidence of false cases in their reports, unfortunately, our judiciary did not notice it. It was very surprising to me. Allah has given me the opportunity to look into this."

He informed that all false cases will be withdrawn.

Asked about providing legal assistance to the victims of the ‘Aynaghor’, the law adviser said the victims have the opportunity to come to the International Crimes Tribunal and lodge cases.

Addressing enforced disappearances as a crime against humanity, he said, “Anyone can file a case with the International Crimes Tribunal. The state can, so can the victims. Later, we can also take initiative at the state level. Right now, we are focused on the July killings.”

However, the issue of enforced disappearances is very important, he said, adding that he is not underplaying it in any way.

The law adviser said he has directed all officials of the judiciary and their family members to submit reports about their properties within 10 working days.

“In consultation with the Supreme Court, all judicial officers and their family members have been ordered to submit statements on their movable and immovable assets at home and abroad within 10 working days,” he added.source: unb