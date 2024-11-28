Student violence goes against July uprising spirit - Dainikshiksha

THE streets of Dhaka, long bustling with the vigour of youth and the promise of intellectual pursuits, were transformed into battle zones over the past week. What should have been a celebration of academic heritage turned into a shameful display of student violence. The clashes between students of Dhaka College and City College, as well as the broader unrest involving other institutions such as Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College, have left at least 100 injured and countless others horrified and ashamed.

On Dhaka College’s 184th founding anniversary, instead of pride, the city bore witness to senseless violence. What began as a celebratory moment devolved into a clash of egos and unchecked aggression. According to reports, the violence erupted at the Science Laboratory intersection, where City College students allegedly attacked buses carrying Dhaka College students. What followed was a brutal exchange of blows, brickbats, and vandalism that paralysed traffic and endangered innocent bystanders.

This is not an isolated incident. Only days earlier, similar chaos erupted in Jatrabari involving students from Suhrawardy, Kabi Nazrul, and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah colleges. Armed with sticks and iron rods, students attacked their peers, leaving over a hundred injured. The sight of students hurling bricks and wielding weapons horrified onlookers, tarnishing the reputation of institutions that are supposed to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

Educational institutions are meant to be sanctuaries of learning, centres where students gain knowledge, develop critical thinking, and learn values that contribute to building a harmonious society. Instead, these violent episodes have transformed these campuses into arenas of destruction. The violence erodes the sanctity of education and raises unsettling questions: Are these students truly embodying the ideals of discipline and respect that their institutions claim to instill? How have we, as a society, allowed educational institutions to become breeding grounds for aggression and rivalry?

This shameful behaviour is a betrayal of the spirit of education and the essence of the July-August Revolution of 2024, which was built on unity, resilience, and a collective vision for a better future. The recent clashes stand in stark contrast to that revolutionary spirit, showcasing division, hostility, and a disturbing disregard for human life. The violent clashes not only harmed students but also caused immense suffering to Dhaka’s residents. The Science Laboratory intersection, one of the busiest in the city, became a no-go zone during the chaos. Commuters were stranded, businesses were disrupted, and the city’s fragile infrastructure was further strained.



In Jatrabari, the situation was no better. The repeated rounds of attacks and counterattacks turned the area into a battlefield, forcing authorities to deploy police, army personnel, and even six platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh to restore order. Such incidents not only disrupt daily life but also create a pervasive sense of fear and insecurity among the public. As citizens, we are horrified by the scale of the violence and ashamed of the behaviour of those who are meant to be the torchbearers of our nation’s future. The images of bloodied students, shattered glass, and burning vehicles haunt our collective conscience. This violence is a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues plaguing our educational system and society at large.

The clashes highlight a failure at multiple levels — educational institutions failing to instill values of tolerance and conflict resolution, families not addressing the emotional well-being of their children, and authorities struggling to enforce accountability. It is a moment of collective shame that demands reflection and action. If we allow such violence to continue unchecked, we risk not only tarnishing the image of our educational institutions but also fostering a culture of division and hatred that could have far-reaching consequences. As citizens, educators, and policymakers, we must take decisive steps to address this crisis.

First, promoting dialogue and conflict resolution. Educational institutions must establish mechanisms for dialogue and mediation to address disputes before they escalate. Workshops on conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and ethical behaviour should be a mandatory part of the curriculum.

Second, strengthening security and oversight. Campuses must enhance security measures to prevent the infiltration of external elements and ensure that students adhere to disciplinary guidelines. Authorities must take swift and transparent action against those responsible for violence, sending a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Third, encouraging unity. Teachers, students, and administrators must work together to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose. Institutions should organise collaborative programs that bring together students from different colleges, promoting mutual understanding and camaraderie.

Fourth, reviving the spirit of the July-August revolution. The July-August Revolution of 2024 symbolised a united front against oppression and injustice. It is time to revisit that spirit and remind our students of the values of unity, resilience, and progress that lie at the heart of our national identity.

Finally, parental and societal responsibility. Families must play a proactive role in shaping the values of young individuals. Society at large must condemn violence and celebrate the virtues of education and mutual respect. The recent violence among college students in Dhaka is a wake-up call for all of us. It is a stark reminder that education is not just about acquiring knowledge but also about shaping character and values. We must rise above the shame and horror of these incidents and work collectively to ensure that our educational institutions become true centres of excellence.

Let us turn this moment of crisis into an opportunity for reflection and change. Let us pledge to nurture a generation that values dialogue over division, unity over conflict, and progress over destruction. Only then can we honour the legacy of our past and build a future that we can all be proud of.

Source: newage