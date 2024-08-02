Students are in no way govt's opponents: Quader - Dainikshiksha

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said students are not the government's opponents.

He was speaking at a media briefing at the Awami League President's office at city's Dhanmandi.

He said even after fulfilling the demands reagrding quotas in government jobs, a certain group is trying to exploit the situation by playing a government versus student game.

He hoped that students will not be used as a shield by anyone.

“The main demands of the students have been met. The students are in no way the opposition of the government. A notification has been issued promptly following the court's verdict. Despite this, a certain group is attempting to exploit the situation by playing a government versus student game. They have carried out destruction using the students as a tool,” said the AL leader.

He added that the scope of judicial inquiry commissions has been expanded to ensure proper investigation of each murder.

Three judges have been given the responsibility. If the United Nations or any country or organisation wishes to join the investigation, they are welcome to do so, and the government will welcome them.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep sympathy to the families of the deceased. She has provided financial assistance to many of their families. She has visited various hospitals in the capital to see the injured, said the AL leader.

Regarding the detention of students, the minister said that the law enforcement agencies have been instructed not to unnecessarily harass or detain students.

A new schedule has been announced to ensure that HSC examinees can participate in the exams without any hindrance. “Since the students' main demands have been fulfilled, I believe that they will return to their classrooms and examination halls. The nation does not want to see them used as a shield by any evil force.”

Giving importance to civil society, Quader said, “Their personal opinions should be utilised so that no third party can take advantage of the situation. The issue of peace, order, and the safety of the people and property in the country should be considered by everyone.”

“Although the people of the country have welcomed the ban on Jamaat-Shibir, the BNP is dissatisfied. The statement of the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul clearly shows how close the relationship between BNP and Jamaat is. That is why they have called the decision to ban Jamaat-Shibir unconstitutional and undemocratic. BNP-Jamaat has always walked hand in hand,” added Quader.

“To resolve the emerging situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started consulting with professionals and civil society members of the country. She will gradually consult with everyone,” he said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua were present at the time, among others.source: unb