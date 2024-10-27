Students begin selling essential commodities in Khulna - Dainikshiksha

Members of anti-discrimination student movements in Khulna today started selling essential goods at fair prices in the city aimed at breaking syndicate and restoring comfort among the common people.

The students are selling goods including vegetables without having any profit from the people in cheaper prices than those of fixed by the syndicates in the local markets.

The initiative began at city’s Shibbari Square, Boyra Bazar Intersection, Natun Bazar Mour, Gallamari Hall Road Mour, Daulatpur Bus Stand Road and BIDC near Chitrali market.

The selling began at 6am and continued till 11am. Later, it will begin at 5pm and to continue till 8pm.

While visiting the City’s Shibari Square this morning, this reporter witnessed that poor people from different professions are buying their necessary goods from the shops.

Shoppers noted that the prices are at least Taka 5 to 12 cheaper in per kilogram than the market rates.

Expressed satisfaction after purchasing vegetables, onion and pulse at reasonable prices, Md Salam, a rickshaw puller told BSS, “We have don’t have capacity to buy essential goods from kitchen markets. I am passing hardship with five members family as I earn a little money by plying rickshaw.”

At the fair-price stall set up by students, onions at Taka 75, garlic at 215, green chilly 150, medium-sized gourds 40, taro stalks 40 and papayas at Taka 20.

Talking to BSS, Muhibulla Muhib, a coordinator of anti-discrimination student movements, said this initiative aimed at stable essential commodity prices to break syndicates.

“Our initiatives will be continued until kitchen markets get stabled and freed from syndicates,” he said, adding farmers were not getting fair price due to the middle men.

“The recent surge of the prices of daily goods has put pressure on ordinary people and realizing the hardship, we took the initiative,” he added.