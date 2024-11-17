Students block Mirpur Road demanding merit-based admissions - Dainikshiksha

Students block Mirpur Road demanding merit-based admissions

Dainikshiksha desk |

Students of Dhaka Residential Model School and College staged a 45-minute protest today, blockading Mirpur Road in front of their institution.

They demanded admission in Class 3 to 11 on merit, opposing the existing lottery-based system.

Chanting slogans like "Lottery nah, Medha" (No lottery, only merit-based admission), the students insisted that the admissions should be based on academic merit rather than a random lottery process.

The protest began around 10:00am when students broke through the entrance gate and occupied the busy road, causing significant traffic disruption on both sides of Mirpur Road.

Shortly after, teachers arrived the scene and urged the protesters to leave the streets.

The students complied and left the blockade around 10:45am, according to our photojournalist Prabir Das, who was present at the scene.

Prior to the protest, students had campaigned online to raise awareness about their demands and executed the blockade as per their scheduled plan.

Source: the daily star

