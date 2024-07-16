Students block Science Laboratory crossing demanding quota reform - Dainikshiksha

Students block Science Laboratory crossing demanding quota reform

dainikshiksha desk |

Students expressed solidarity with quota protesters blocking the Science Laboratory crossing in Bangladesh capital Dhaka at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

Students of Dhaka College, City College, Ideal College Dhanmondi and Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College took to the street and chanted slogans demanding quota reform in the presence of the police.

The students said that the quota system should be reformed as they found it unfair and discriminatory.

Besides, students of different private universities, including North South, Independent University, Brac, United International University, Dhaka International University, State University of Bangladesh and others blocked different roads in the capital demanding quota reform on the same day.

Students of different universities launched quota movement on July 1 demanding the cancellation of a High Court order dated June 5 that asked the government to reinstate 30 per cent job quotas for the descendants of freedom fighters.source: new age

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Startup Bangladesh cancels Ten Minute School investment proposal after founder’s quota remarks - dainik shiksha Startup Bangladesh cancels Ten Minute School investment proposal after founder’s quota remarks Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day today - dainik shiksha Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day today JU hall provost resigns after ‘BCL attack on quota protestors’ - dainik shiksha JU hall provost resigns after ‘BCL attack on quota protestors’ please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0022549629211426