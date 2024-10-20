Students demand removal of Feni DC for her role during movement - Dainikshiksha

Students on Sunday demanded that Feni deputy commissioner Musammat Shahina Akter be removed for her alleged role as an associate of killers during August 4 mass killing.

The students under the banner of Revolutionary Students Society, formed a human chain and staged a demonstration at Central Shaheed Minar in Feni town.

The protesters alleged that two magistrates, police and BGB personnel didn’t take any measures when the terrorists of then ruling party sprayed bullets on students, leaving several killed in Feni’s Mahipal area on August 4.

Alongside the removal, the DC should be brought under trial, the protesters said.

Students Rafiqul Islam Ratul, Redowan Islam, Shariar Sohan and Antu, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Followed by the human chain, the demonstration paraded on the main roads of the city.