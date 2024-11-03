Students of Fauzdarhat Nursing College block Dhaka-Ctg highway - Dainikshiksha

Students of Fauzdarhat Nursing College block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Dainikshiksha desk |

Several hundred students from Faujdarhat Nursing College blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway today with a six-point demand, including 10th grade recognition for nursing diploma holders.

The blockade led to a huge traffic jam on the highway, with vehicle movement halted for an hour from around 11:00am.

However, traffic movement resumed when students left the highway around noon.

The demonstrators will resume the blockade tomorrow again if their demands are not addressed, the students said.

Their other demands include a directorate for the nursing sector, and formulation of a private service policy to create clear employment guidelines for nurses.

source: the daily star

