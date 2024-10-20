Students stage demo protesting HSC results through subject mapping; several injured - Dainikshiksha

Several students were injured in an attack allegedly by some staff of Dhaka Education Board in Bangladesh when they were staging a demonstration protesting the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and its equivalent examinations through subject mapping.

Witnesses said a group of students under the banner of ‘HSC-Batch 2024’ entered the Dhaka Education Board premises and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results terming it ‘discriminatory’.

Four of the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, Chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, said the students who failed to pass the examinations were staging protests.

Some students might have sustained injuries while vandalising rooms of the education board, he said.

On October 15, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

The students earlier gathered in front of the Central Shaheed Minar and marched towards the Education Board.source:newage