Students stage protest outside Indian Mission in Khulna over Agartala at*tack - Dainikshiksha

Members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement staged a protest outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Khulna on Monday night, condemning the attack on Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

The protest took place at about 10:30pm on Shamsur Rahman Road, where demonstrators raised slogans criticising ISKCON and India.

‘An attack was carried out on Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in India. We are here to protest at this incident. We will thwart all conspiracies against our country,’ said one student addressing the crowd.

The students demanded justice for the assault on Bangladesh’s diplomatic premises and called for action against those responsible.

During the demonstration, protestors also voiced criticism of the Awami League government, demanding accountability from ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her affiliated organisations.

Student leaders Zahurul Islam Tanvir, Sajjadul Islam Bappi, Rafsan, and Minhajul Islam Sompod, among others, addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, the government of Bangladesh on Monday expressed its strong disapproval of the ‘violent demonstration and attack’ by a large group of protesters from the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, highlighted that this ‘heinous attack’ on a diplomatic mission of Bangladesh and the desecration of the national flag of Bangladesh follows a pattern, referencing a similar violent demonstration in Kolkata on 28 November 2024.

‘This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as stipulated by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961,’ the ministry stated.

source: NEW AGE