Study Abroad Expo shows how students can unlock global opportunities - Dainikshiksha

Many students in Bangladesh dream of going abroad for higher studies as it offers both academic and personal development.

The opportunity to get global experience, access global-standard education, and build a promising career are behind this dream and Cosmos Education is helping students turn their aspirations into reality through expert guidance.

Cosmos Education arranged an event, ‘Study Abroad Expo 2024’, in the city on Saturday, aiming to provide detailed information to students interested in pursuing higher education abroad, featuring various educational institutions from multiple countries.

The expo attracted many intending students who explored and applied to their preferred study destinations.

Saifuddin Rahi, who attended the event, said he wants to go to New Zealand for a Master's programme in English. “I have completed graduation in English. I have chosen the country as it will be suitable for me.”

The student consultancy in the expo helped students simplify their study abroad journey, he said.

Md Shadman Abdullah said he has two options for the BSC programme in Computer Science-one is USA and another is Canada.

“My first preference is the USA, if I can't get an opportunity there, I will try for Canada. Both countries I personally prefer because of their global rankings. Universities in the USA and Canada are the best options for me. Study Abroad Expo 2024 was really helpful for me to choose my destination for higher studies,” he said.

Kate Jaro Khan, director of Cosmos Education, said, "We are committed to simplifying your study abroad journey with expert guidance and support, helping students unlock global opportunities with confidence.”

It shows how student consultancy helps them study abroad with confidence, she said.

Cosmos Education offers a one-stop solution for educational queries, overseas relocation, and application procedures, she added.

It provides expert guidance on when and how to study abroad without any service charge.

The expo highlighted on-spot assessments, top-ranked universities, tuition-fee coverage and scholarship opportunities.

Cosmos Education has a rich history of providing quality student advising services in Bangladesh. It provides higher study solutions for students and assists in studying in the USA, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

