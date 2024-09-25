Supreme Court launches helpline - Dainikshiksha

Supreme Court launches helpline

dainikshiksha desk |

The  Supreme Court (SC) authorities launched a helpline service to ease suffering of justice or service seekers on Wednesday.A media release, signed by Md Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer of the SC, was issued in this regard.

Justice or service seekers, who face trouble in finding service at the SC or any section of the registrar, have been asked to contact the number +8801316154216.

An official from the SC registry office will respond to the calls and provide the service seekers with necessary assistance.

Except for the public holidays, the service will remain available from 10 am to 4 pm every day.On September 18, Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed placed a 12-point directive, before officials beginning assistant registrars to above, of the SC to simplify services.

source : UNB

CA seeks support of foreign friends to build new Bangladesh - dainik shiksha CA seeks support of foreign friends to build new Bangladesh Primary textbooks to be distributed timely: Salehuddin - dainik shiksha Primary textbooks to be distributed timely: Salehuddin River ports asked to hoist signal 1 - dainik shiksha River ports asked to hoist signal 1 RU signs MoU with Heifer International for chicken production - dainik shiksha RU signs MoU with Heifer International for chicken production ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0047249794006348