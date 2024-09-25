Supreme Court launches helpline - Dainikshiksha

The Supreme Court (SC) authorities launched a helpline service to ease suffering of justice or service seekers on Wednesday.A media release, signed by Md Shafiqul Islam, public relations officer of the SC, was issued in this regard.

Justice or service seekers, who face trouble in finding service at the SC or any section of the registrar, have been asked to contact the number +8801316154216.

An official from the SC registry office will respond to the calls and provide the service seekers with necessary assistance.

Except for the public holidays, the service will remain available from 10 am to 4 pm every day.On September 18, Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed placed a 12-point directive, before officials beginning assistant registrars to above, of the SC to simplify services.

source : UNB