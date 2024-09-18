SUST gets new VC, Pro-VC, and Treasurer - Dainikshiksha

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has appointed a new vice chancellor, pro-VC, and treasurer to the institution.

The appointments were made under the order of President Md. Sahabuddin, with separate notifications issued on Wednesday.

Dr AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury, a professor of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Dhaka University, has been appointed as the new VCr; Dr. Md. Sajedul Karim, of the Mathematics Department at SUST, will take on the role of Pro VC. The position of treasurer has been filled by Dr Md Ismail Hossain of the Social Work department at SUST.

The appointments are set for a term of four years, during which the new officials will be entitled to salaries, allowances, and other benefits as per the current regulations.

These appointments come in the wake of significant administrative changes at SUST. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, all top administrative positions, including the Vice-Chancellor, were vacated in response to student protests.