Sylhet Board tops with 85.39 pc pass rate among nine general boards - Dainikshiksha

Sylhet Board has secured the top position among nine general educational boards with 85.39 percent pass rate in the HSC examinations held in 2024, which was in the 7th position in the last year.

A total of 83,165 students, including 33,811 male and 49,354 female, appeared in the examinations while 71,012 students have been successful in the HSC exams under the Sylhet Board.

Besides, Barishal Board secured the second position this year with 81.85 percent pass rate, which secured top position last year, while Rajshahi Board secured the third position with 81.24 percent pass rate.

The pass rate of Dhaka Board is 79.21 percent while it is 77.56 percent in Dinajpur, 71.15 percent in Cumilla, 70.32 percent in Chattogram, 64.29 percent in Jashore and 63.22 percent in Mymensingh.

Madrasah Board and Technical Board secured the first and second positions among all the education boards with the pass rate 93.40 percent and 88.09 percent respectively.

On an average, 77.78 percent of the examinees passed the HSC and equivalent examinations held under 11 education boards of the country with 1,45,911 candidates getting GPA-5 (maximum grade point average) while the pass rate of the HSC exams in nine general boards is 75.56 percent.

Out of 13, 31,058 examinees appeared in the examinations, 10,35,309 students have been successful in the HSC and equivalent examinations.