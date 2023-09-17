Tamim, Mahmudullah return to Tigers squad for New Zealand series

Opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad have made a comeback as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the first and second ODIs of the New Zealand series on Saturday.

Tamim was out of the team due to concerns regarding his injuries, while Mahmudullah was overlooked due to his prolonged off-form.

Batter Litton Das will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who has been rested along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.

There was no place for batters Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain, and Shamim Hossain, all of whom were part of the squad that played in the Asia Cup.

The National Selection Panel Chairman Minhajul Abedin said: “The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important. The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event.

“The squad is a blend of experience and youth and only Zakir, Khaled and Rishad have not featured in ODIs yet. Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Khaled has done well in his list A career and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack.”

Tamim, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan have returned to the side. The uncapped players in the squad are left-hander Zakir Hasan, pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed, and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

The ODIs will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on September 21, 23, and 26, respectively.

Bangladesh squad for first two ODIs of New Zealand series: Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed

