Teacher, student get RU bioscience dean award - Dainikshiksha

A meritorious teacher and a student belonging to the Bioscience Faculty in Rajshahi University (RU) were given dean's award as recognition of their significant achievement in their respective academic fields.

Abu Saleh, a teacher of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, was given the award as recognition of valuable research. A student of the Department of Zoology Aslam Khan has also been given the award as recognition for attaining top position in honours examination.

On the occasion, Prof Aminuzzaman Muhammad Ali Reza of the department of zoology was given a reception for getting 'Bangabandhu Award' as recognition of his laudable contribution to the field of wildlife conservation.



RU authority arranged an award-giving ceremony at its Engineering faculty gallery today largely attended by teachers, students and others concerned.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahman Pramanik spoke as special guest with Bioscience Faculty Dean Prof Shahidul Islam in the chair.



Congratulating the award-winners for their achievements, VC Prof Golam Sabbir hoped that they will contribute a lot towards progress and welfare of the country and the nation as well in the days to come.

He also stressed the need for more research on arts, commerce and social sciences in addition to the science, engineering and bioscience for overall success of the nation.source: bss