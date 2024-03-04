Teenage girl killed, her father injured in Natore road accident - Dainikshiksha

Teenage girl killed, her father injured in Natore road accident

dainikshiksha desk |

A schoolgirl died and her father was injured as a truck bit a motorbike on Natore-Bagura highway in Singra upazila of Natore on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Trisha Rani, daughter of Taposh of Bagatipara upazila in the district and a Class-VIII student of Jamnagar High School in Singra upazila.

Singra police station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad said Trisha was going to school riding on her father’s motorbike.

The speeding truck crashed into the bike in Balubhora area on the highway, leaving Trisha dead on the spot and father critically injured, he said.

The injured was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital.

source : New Age

