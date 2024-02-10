TESOL BD Organises 2nd International Conference - Dainikshiksha

The TESOL Society of Bangladesh organised its 2nd International Conference with support from the British Council, the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka, and the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI). The two-day conference, titled ‘TESOL in Transition: 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Beyond’ was held at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

Attending the program as honoured guests were Professor Hakim Arif, Director General, International Mother Language Institute (IMLI), Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, British Council, Stephen Ibelli, Public Affairs Counselor, U.S. Embassy Dhaka.

Three world-renowned experts; Dr. Richard Smith, Professor of Applied Linguistics and ELT, University of Warwick, UK, Dr. Stephen Krashen, Emeritus Professor, University of Southern California, USA, Dr. Maria Villalobos-Buehner, Professor of World Languages, ESL and Bilingual Education, English Language Specialist-2024, U.S. Department of State, Rider University, USA were the Keynote Speakers for the conference.

The inaugural ceremony also honoured ELT pioneers Prof. AMM Hamidur Rahman, Dr. Arifa Rahman, Mr. Abdus Selim, and Mr. Md. Shamsul Hoque who paved the way for English Language Teaching (ELT) to become established today in academia across Bangladesh. The conference featured plenary sessions from local ELT experts, Prof. A.M.M. Hamidur Rahman, Department of English, Daffodil International University and Prof. Dr M. Shahidullah, Dean (FASS) & Chairperson, Green University Bangladesh, a roundtable discussion moderated by Dr. Arifa Rahman Professor (Former) of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka, as well as paper presentations from scholars and researchers.

In his welcome remarks, Professor Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, President of TESOL BD, said, "This conference is the first of its kind, supported by prestigious academic institutions in the country. We are glad to be hosting the largest TESOL event in Bangladesh that showcases expertise from both Bangladesh and abroad and highlights the implications of the 4IR on language teaching and learning."

On Thursday, TESOL BD also held a Pre-Conference Event at IMLI, featuring workshops, student presentations, a book launch, and an interactive roundtable discussion on the role of teachers in implementing the new English NCTB curriculum.

The conference provided valuable insights into the shifting landscape of language education in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. University faculty, school and college teachers, researchers, and students interested in English Language Teaching and Applied Linguistics participated in the conference.