Thousands throng Suhrawardy Udyan for Olama Mashayekh rally

Dainikshiksha desk |

Thousands from across the country gathered in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan this morning to attend a rally organised by Olama Mashayekh Bangladesh.

The event, which started at 9:00am, drew a significant number of madrasa students from various districts.

By 9:30am, large crowds gathered around Suhrawardy Udyan, Shahbagh, and parts of the Dhaka University campus, causing severe traffic congestion in these areas.

Traffic remains at a standstill at these points, our correspondent reports from the rally.

As of 10:15am, leaders of Olama Mashayekh Bangladesh were addressing the crowd at the rally.

