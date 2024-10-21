Three CU students injured in clash with JL activists near campus - Dainikshiksha

At least three students of Chittagong University were injured in clashes with some Juba League activists over occupying a shop at the rail station of the university on early Monday.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said that there was enmity between two people over the ownership of a shop at the university’s rail station.

One of them hired Juba League leader Mohammad Hanaf to occupy the shop while the CU students barred them from doing it, resulting in a clash between two groups.

As the news spread, students from dormitories gathered at the Zero Point of the university.

When they were marching to the rail gate area Juba League activists threw crude bombs and fired bullets on them, leaving three students injured, they said.

Condition of one of the injured was critical.

CU proctor Professor Tanvir Mohammad Haidar Arif said that the outsiders blasted crude bombs targeting the students while they were going to the rail crossing, an area adjacent to the campus.

He said that they received the allegation of noncooperation from the police during the attack.

Hathazari police station’s officer-in-charge Habibur Rahman claimed that on information he rushed to the rail crossing area and tried to bring the situation under control.

He said that they were assisting the university authorities in conducting activities smoothly and the situation on the campus was now calm.