Three-day book fair being held in Cumilla Kangshnagar - Dainikshiksha

A three-day long book fair has begun at the play ground of Kangshnagar High School under Burichang upazila here.

Litterateur and Superintendent of Police of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Mizanur Rahman Shelley inaugurated the fair today.

In his speech, writer Rahman Shelly said, "Books feed our mind. We must read books if we want to enrich our thoughts and nourish our minds."

“The role of students in building a nation is crucial. Apart from the academy books, they must read a lot of books to develop themselves for the future,” he added.

Arifur Rahman, president of the school's management committee, presided over the event. Abdul Mannan, Comilla Superintendent of Police was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Bahalul Kabir, Head Master of the Kangshanagar High School was also present among others, at the inauguration function.

The fair will conclude at 7pm on Wednesday.source: bss