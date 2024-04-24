Three HC judges elevated to Appellate Division superseding seniors - Dainikshiksha

Three HC judges elevated to Appellate Division superseding seniors

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: Three High Court judges were on Wednesday elevated to the Appellate Division, superseding their senior colleagues.

The newly appointed Appellate Division judges are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam, and Justice Kashefa Hussain, according to a notification issued by the law ministry on Wednesday.

Of the judges, Justice Mohammad Abdul Hafiz superseded senior most judge Salma Masud Chowdhury, while Justice Md Shaninur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain superseded their 40 colleagues, according to the seniority list of the High Division judges.

Justice Mohammad Abdul Hafiz was appointed as a High Court judge in 2003, while Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain were appointed in 2013.

Shahinur served as a judge of the International Crimes Tribunal and he was elevated to the High Court from the lower court.

