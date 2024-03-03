Three lakh applications submitted for GST admission test - Dainikshiksha

Admission test applications for students of the 2023-24 academic year of 24 universities under the GST (General Science and Technology) have ended. This time a total of 305,346 (3 lakh 5 thousand 346) applications have been submitted. Meanwhile, Jagannath University is at the top as the preferred examination center for students.

Convener of the technical committee of the GST admission test and vice-chancellor of Chandpur University of Science and Technology, Nasim Akhtar informed this on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Nasim Akhtar said, “The initial application process for the GST admission test for the academic year 2023-24 ended on February 27 at 11:59 pm. This time, a total of 3 lakh 5 thousand 346 applications have been submitted. Out of this, 1 lakh 70 thousand 599 applications have been submitted in the 'A' unit containing the science unit, 94 thousand 631 in the 'B' unit containing the humanities unit, and 40 thousand 116 applications in the 'C' unit containing the business education unit.”

He also said, “Among the applicants, 90 thousand 841 students chose Jagannath University as the center for taking the exam. Among them, 53 thousand 832 students in the 'A' unit, 19 thousand 770 students in the 'B' unit, 17 thousand 239 students in the 'C' unit will take the exam at Jagannath University Center. Which is about a third of the total applicants.”

Convener of GST integrated admission committee and vice-chancellor of Jessore University of Science and Technology, Md. Anwar Hossain said, “This year the application period has ended. The application period will not be extended again. Now we will start the next step.”

The admission test will be held on Saturday, April 27 (A Unit-Science), Friday, May 3 (B Unit-Humanities) and Friday, May 10 (C Unit-Commerce). The admission test for the 'A' unit will be held from 12 noon to 1 pm and the admission test for the other two units will be held from 11 am to 12 pm.

This time, out of 24 universities, admission test centers have been fixed in 22 universities. The committee also informed that the students will not be able to change the admission test center.

The 24 universities which are included in the GST are - Jagannath University (Dhaka), Islamic University (Kushtia), Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sylhet), Khulna University (Khulna), Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology (Dinajpur), Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology. (Tangail), Noakhali Science and Technology University (Noakhali), Comilla University (Comilla), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (Mymensingh), Jessore Science and Technology University (Jessore), Begum Rokeya University (Rangpur), Pabna Science and Technology University (Pabna), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (Gopalganj), Barisal University (Barisal), Rangamati University of Science and Technology (Rangamati), Rabindra University (Sirajganj), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (Gazipur), Sheikh Hasina University (Netrokona), Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology (Jamalpur), Patuakhali University of Science and Technology (Patuakhali), Kishoreganj University of Science and Technology (Kishoreganj), Chandpur University of Science and Technology (Chandpur), Sunamganj University of Science and Technology (Sunamganj) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology (Pirojpur).source: unb