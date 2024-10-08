Tiger population rises to 125 in Sundarbans with 9.65pc growth - Dainikshiksha

Tiger population in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans, the country's lone habitat to the big cats, has increased to 125, according to the latest tiger population survey for 2023-24.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, revealed the survey findings at a press briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

The tiger density is 2.64 per 100 square kilometers. Compared to 2018, the tiger population has increased by 11 percent, reflecting a growth rate of 9.6 percent, and a 17.92 percent rise since 2015, the survey says.

In 2015, the Sundarbans had 106 tigers with a density of 2.17. By 2018, the number had risen to 114, with a density of 2.55, marking an 8 percent increase.

Speaking at the press briefing, Rizwana mentioned that 21 tiger cubs were photographed in the 2023-24 survey, although they were not included in the count due to the high mortality rate among cubs.

Only five cubs were captured on camera in the 2015 and 2018 surveys, she added.

The tiger count was determined through the analysis of photos and data, with input from experts of India, New Zealand and the United States.

The survey, which began in January 2023 and concluded in March 2024, deployed 1,210 cameras in 605 grids across the Sundarbans for 318 days.

Tigers were spotted in 368 grids, and from over one million photos and videos, 7,297 tiger images were obtained—an unprecedented number.

Rizwana expressed that the rise in the tiger population is a source of joy for the entire nation.

"To support tiger conservation, the government has declared 53.52 percent of the forest as protected, built 60 kilometers of nylon fencing, established 12 shelter centers, provided compensation and rewards, and formed 49 Village Tiger Response Teams," she said.

She emphasised the need for public cooperation alongside with government efforts.

Environment Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed, additional secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Chief Conservator of Forests Md. Amir Hosain Chowdhury, Prof M.A. Aziz of Jahangirnagar University, Khulna Circle Conservator of Forests Mihir Kumar Dey, and Project Director Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, among others, were present at the press briefing.