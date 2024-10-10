Times Higher Education Ranking: NSU is among top 5 universities in Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

North South University (NSU) has been ranked among the top five universities in Bangladesh, according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, said a press release of the university on Wednesday.

The four other universities are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Daffodil International University, Jahangirnagar University, and Jashore University of Science and Technology, according to the latest rankings released on Wednesday.

These five universities are positioned within the 801-1000 range. The 2025 rankings included over 2,000 universities from 115 countries.

A total of 17 Bangladeshi universities made it into this year’s rankings. Last year, NSU shared the top spot with three other universities from Bangladesh. Of those four, Jahangirnagar University and NSU continue to hold their top positions, while three new universities have joined them in this year's ranking.

NSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, stating, "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of every member of our community – students, faculty, staff, and alumni – and the leadership of the NSU Board of Trustees. We also extend our thanks to the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission, and other regulatory bodies for their support, as well as our fellow universities for their encouragement. NSU will continue its mission of developing future leaders, promoting innovation, and advancing higher education in Bangladesh."

This recognition as one of Bangladesh’s top universities highlights NSU's potential to push boundaries and shape the future of education both nationally and globally, according to NSU release.

source:UNB