Students of Government Titumir College started boycotting academic activities today, demanding the college be upgraded to a university.

In the morning, the students gathered on the campus, awaiting a response from the government regarding their demand.

"We are observing a class boycott today and staying inside the campus. We have refrained from blocking roads to avoid causing inconvenience to city residents," said Sakib Sheikh, a student at the college.

Ali Ahmed, another student, added, "We are waiting for the government's response regarding our demand. We believe our request is logical as the college has only honours and master's programmes and has no HSC course. We also have five hostels on campus."

Ehtesham Noman, a Zoology student, said, "If we do not receive a positive response from the government, we will resume our road blockade programme -- 'Barasat Barricade to Mohakhali'."

Around 300 students were seen chanting slogans on the campus, protesting the presence of police at the college gate earlier in the morning. Around 10:30am, a section of the police force left the premises.

Yesterday, the students blocked the Mohakhali Intersection and forcibly stopped the Upakul Express, a train traveling from Noakhali, at the Mohakhali railway crossing. They hurled stones at the train, shattering approximately 25 windows and injuring 15-20 passengers, including women and children, according to railway officials.

Titumir led the Barasat Rebellion, a non-cooperation movement against the British indigo planters. The rebellion was centred in Narkelberia, Barasat, West Bengal. Titumir's goal was to unite poor Hindu and Muslim peasants to fight against the oppressors who imposed punitive taxes on the wahabis.

Source: the daily star