Titumir College students postpone movement - Dainikshiksha

The students of Government Titumir College postponed their movement as the government has taken a decision to form a committee within next week to assess the feasibility of transforming the college into a university.

Education ministry senior information officer Siraj Ud-Dowla Khan confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The students of the college blocked rail lines and roads in Mohakhali area in the capital for over four hours on Monday, demanding transformation of their college into university.

They also demanded scrapping affiliation of seven colleges to Dhaka University and then separate Titumir College from six other colleges; formation of a commission to transform Titumir College to university; and presenting an implementation roadmap for the transformation.

The students on Tuesday boycotted all classes and examinations as no decisions came from the government to consider their demands.

Around 3:30pm, a 14-member representative team of the students went to the Secretariat where they met the posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam and special assistant to the education ministry M Aminul Islam.

At the meeting, decision was made to form a committee within next week for conducting feasibility study on the demands of the college students, Siraj Ud-Dowla added.

Mosharraf Hossain Rabbi, one of the coordinators of the student movement at Government Titumir College, told New Age they had postponed their movement but yet to take decision on resuming classes and examinations from today (Wednesday).

