Touhid off to Kuwait to attend counter terrorism conference - Dainikshiksha

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today departed for Kuwait to attend the high-level counter-terrorism conference to be held on November 4-5 in Kuwait City.

Kuwait, Tajikistan, and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) will jointly organise the conference titled “Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms – The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process”

Bangladesh foreign adviser’s participation at the conference underscores Dhaka’s commitment to counter-terrorism and border security initiatives, a foreign ministry’s senior official said here.



The foreign adviser is expected to return to Dhaka on November 6, he added.

According to the United Nations, this event marks a significant step forward in broadening the scope of the Dushanbe Process beyond Central Asia, enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation on a global scale.

The event will convene foreign ministers, senior officials, and counter-terrorism experts from the League of Arab States, Central Asia, Africa, and ASEAN countries, along with UN Security Council members, international and regional organizations, academia, and representatives from civil society and the private sector, including youth, women, and human rights actors.

The discussions will center on preventing terrorist movement, fostering collaboration, and building partnerships to strengthen border security and counter-terrorism efforts.

The conference is set to conclude on November 5 with the adoption of the "Kuwait Declaration," reflecting the agreed outcomes and future directions for border security and counter-terrorism cooperation.