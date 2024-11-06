Trained students take up traffic control duties to ease congestion in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Sixty-five trained students have been deployed to manage traffic at various points across Dhaka, working in morning and evening shifts from November 4 in a bid to support traffic police in easing the city’s congestion.

Of these, 30 students are stationed in the morning shift from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, while 35 are assigned the evening shift from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, performing four-hour duties, police said.

They said the initiative is part of a larger plan announced on October 30 by Labour, Employment, and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.

He said that the students would address peak congestion periods in the morning and afternoon and engage in this traffic control as a part-time job.

During the announcement at a briefing at the ministry’s conference room, he emphasised the challenging traffic situation in Dhaka and said that around 700 trained students are expected to join as auxiliary traffic police, with initial deployment planned for 300-400.

Deputy Commissioner (DC-Media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Talibur Rahman, confirmed that DMP intends to deploy approximately 600 students, who have received primary training on traffic regulations.

As of November 4, 65 students have already started their duties, with others joining in phases.

The students are expected to work professionally alongside the traffic police at key points in the city, supporting efforts to alleviate congestion.

In response to questions about remuneration, DC (Media) Rahman said that each student would receive Tk 500 for each shift worked daily.

This student-led initiative comes in the wake of significant events on August 5, when a mass movement led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Following her fall from power, widespread attacks on police stations ensued across the country, leading law enforcement personnel to abstain from duty for security reasons.

With traffic officers absent from the roads, students stepped in to maintain order and discipline on Dhaka's roads and in other cities.

Traffic police resumed their duties on August 12, though the involvement of students in traffic control remains a key component of managing congestion.

The capital's issues with traffic are compounded by a lack of public transport and the rapid, unregulated increase of private vehicles.

source: UNB