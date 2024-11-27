Trust Bank-bKash customers can use two-way fund transfer service - Dainikshiksha

Trust Bank and bKash have further launched fund transfer service that allows customers to instantly send money to their own or others’ Trust Bank accounts through bKash app.

Currently, the customers are also availing ‘add money’ service to bKash accounts via 'Trust Money' app. With the launch of this two-way service, customers of both organisations have gained more freedom and control over their finance management, said a press release on Wednesday.

In this regard, today Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Managing Director of Trust Bank PLC. and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash jointly inaugurated the service launching event at the Head Office premises of Trust Bank PLC. Among others, senior officials of both organisations were present on this occasion.

To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select ‘Add Money’ or ‘bKash to bank’ icon from the home screen of bKash app and find ‘Bank Account’ option. Then they have to set up a link between bKash account and Trust Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping the ‘Trust Bank PLC’ icon.

The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link in case of doing ‘Add Money’ or ‘bKash to bank’. Customers can directly input the Trust Bank account number to transfer money to other Trust bank accounts.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Trust Bank account to bKash account through ‘Add Money’ service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan instalments through ‘bKash to bank’ service without going to the bank, it added.