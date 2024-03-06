Two college students die in Satkhira road crash - Dainikshiksha

Two college students died and another student was injured as a motorbike carrying them crashed into a pillar of an under-construction bridge in Assasuni upazila of Satkhira district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nayan Ghosh, 19, son of Niranjan Ghosh of Amania villagein Kaliganj upazila and William Ghosh, 18, son of Jagannath Ghosh of the same village and the injured was Colonel Ghosh, 19, son of Tarak Ghosh of the same area. All of them were HSC second year students of Kaliganj College.

According to police and locals, three friends- Nayan Ghosh, William Ghosh and Colonel Ghosh joined a programme at Jagannath Gurudev temple in Jethua Jalalpur in Tala upazila on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning when they were returning home from the religious event the motorbike carrying them crashed into under-construction Dhapua bridge on the Dargahpur Kadakati road and plunged into a waterbody , leaving Nayan Ghosh and William Ghosh dead on the spot and Colonel Ghosh injured.

Locals allege that the contractor of the under-construction bridge has kept the work half-done, making the road risky for movement of people.

Assasuni Fire Service Station Officer (Acting) Belal Hossain said they handed over the bodies and the motorcycle to police.

Assasuni Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Biswajit Kumar Adhikari said police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The injured was admitted to the Assasuni Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.

Preparations are underway to take legal action after investigating the incident, he added.