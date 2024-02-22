Two doctors arrested following death of a boy during circumcision - Dainikshiksha

Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, a class-four student of Motijheel Ideal School and College, died last night after he was allegedly administered general anesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a private hospital in the city's Malibagh area.

Police arrested two doctors of JS Hospital and Medical Checkup Centre (JSHMCC), following the death of Ahnaf, a 10-year-old boy after his father Fakhrul Islam filed a case accusing three doctors and five other unnamed persons for the incident.

The family alleged that the boy died during circumcision, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station Awlad Hussain said, adding that the arrestees were being interrogated.

After the incident the Directorate General of Health Services today declared the JS Hospital and Medical Checkup Centre (JSHMCC) closed, said DGHS Director (Hospitals) Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan.

According to Ahnaf's parents, doctors took the boy to the operation theatre around 8:00pm. After he was given general anesthesia, the boy didn't regain consciousness. An hour later, the hospital authorities declared him dead.source: bss