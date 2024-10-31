Two Iskan youths detained over alleged disrespect of national flag - Dainikshiksha

Two Iskan youths detained over alleged disrespect of national flag

Police arrested two youths in a sedition case filed for hoisting saffron flag of hardliner Hindu group above Bangladesh’s national flag atop Independent Monument in Chattogram’s New Market area last week.

The arrestees are Rajesh Chowdhury, 18, and Hridoy Dash, 25.

Kazi Md Tarek Aziz, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), confirmed the matter saying that the two were arrested from Sadarghat area on Wednesday night.

Also on Wednesday night, one Firoz Khan, a resident from Mohora area under Chandgaon police station, lodged the case naming 19 people including ISKAN’s Chattogram chapter organising Secretary Chanddan Kumar Dhar alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari with Kotwali police station.

Moreover, some 15 to 20 people were unnamed in the case.

According to the case deposition, the Hindu community held a rally at historic Laldighi Maidan on October 25.

During the rally, some unidentified people hanged the ochre flag atop of Independent Monument, triggering huge criticism online and offline over the matter.

According to Bangladesh Flag Rules-1972, no other flag or coloured flag can be hoisted atop the national flag. But breaching the rule, the saffron  flag was hoisted above the national flag.

