Two people killed in Karwan Bazar slum fire - Dainikshiksha

At least two people were charred to death in a fire that broke out at Mollabari slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar on early Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The fire broke out at the slum at about 2:25am and soon engulfed it, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at about 3:40am.

Later, the firefighters recovered two burnt bodies from the slum. Cause of the fire could not be known immediately.source: newage

