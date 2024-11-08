Two siblings die, father injured in Cumilla road accident - Dainikshiksha

Two siblings die, father injured in Cumilla road accident

Dainikshiksha desk |

Two siblings were killed and three others, including their father, were injured in a road accident on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla last night.

Debidwar Police Station's Inspector Md Shahinul Islam confirmed the incident.

The deceased were identified as Md Junayed, 12, and his sister Fahima Akhter, 9. Both are children of CNG-run autorickshaw driver Jahangir Alam, a resident of Hossainpur village in the upazila.

The identities of the rest injured could not be known.

The incident took place when Jahangir was taking his children to their (maternal) grandfather's house last night.

A passenger bus of Sugandha Paribahan hit the autorickshaw driven by Jahangir while overtaking a truck at Chhagura, leaving Junayed dead on the spot and four others including Jahangir injured.

Fahima succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, and the rest were hospitalised, police said.

Protesting the accident, locals vandalised five buses of the Sugandha Paribahan.

Later police brought the situation under control, the inspector said.

